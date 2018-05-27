Havant duo punish New Milton decision

Have your say

Havant bounced back to winning ways in the Southern League premier division with an emphatic 171-run victory over New Milton at Havant Park.

The New Forest visitors were made to regret putting the hosts in after winning the toss.

Pete Hopson (129) and Stuart Ransley (143) put the New Milton bowlers to the sword as they forged a 243 opening partnership.

‘I can’t remember either of them offering a chance,’ said Havant captain Chris Stone.

‘Stuart did fantastic for us last season and has carried on where he left off.

‘Pete didn’t do as well as he would have liked last year but has started well this time around.

‘It breeds a lot of confidence when you have a solid pair opening up.’

Havant eventually posted a total of 331 for six in their 50 overs.

New Milton reached 50 without loss.

But once a Chris Morgan run out had made the breakthrough, Graham Burns took charge and the wickets began to tumble.

The spinner took six for 47 as New Milton were bowled out for 160.

In division one, Sarisbury Athletic claimed a six-wicket win at Portsmouth.

Jack Marston admitted the home side’s performance was disappointing.

‘Sarisbury played well but our total of 215 was under par on a good wicket,’ he said.

‘Apart from Ben Duggan our top order didn’t produce the goods.

‘Ben was on a different level. He was very patient and waited to put away the bad balls.

‘Towards the end Prad Bains and Joe Kooner-Evans put on 60 to give us an outside chance.’

Duggan’s 70 came off 99 balls and included eight fours and a six.

Bains’ unbeaten 43 came off 47 balls and feature two fours and two sixes.

Sam Hill proved the most effective of the Sarisbury bowlers with three for 35.

Josh Hill (78) and Andrew Ireland (33 not out) ensured they cruised to victory.

‘Sarisbury batted aggressively, came out swinging and it paid off,’ added Marston.