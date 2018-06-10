Nightingale calls tune at Sarisbury... Bulled saves Havant

Have your say

Tom Nightingale was on song as Sarisbury Athletic toppled Southern League division one leaders Hook & Newnham Basics on Saturday.

Nightingale hit 140 not out to inflict a first defeat of the season on the visitors.

Sam Hill (three for 61) was the pick of the home bowlers as Hook posted 276 for six at the Hollow.

Sarisbury made a disastrous start to their reply – losing captain Ricky Rawlins without a run on the board.

Dan Clouting and Tom Mills helped ensure there was no panic before Nightingale produced the match-winning innings.

He struck his 140 off 134 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes.

Josh Hill (20), Jamie Ireland (24) and Jamie Dunn (25 not out) provided valuable support as Sarisbury sealed a five-wicket success.

‘After throwing our last game away at Calmore we got back to our standards,’ said Rawlins.

‘We played sensible cricket and did not try to force things.

‘Tom produced a fantastic innings and showed what a quality player he is.

‘He is only 18 but this was a very mature knock.

‘He spent time getting used to the pace of the wicket and built his innings.

‘He has been saying he can do much better and sometimes puts too much pressure on himself.

‘It was a joy to watch him bat.’

In the premier division, Havant were indebted to a resilient Jeremy Bulled (35 not out) who got them over the line against Hampshire Academy.

It looked comfortable for the hosts after bowling out the young guns for 155.

Spin pair Graham Burns (five for 43) and Richard Hindley (three for 18) did the damage with the ball.

But after a steady start saw them move to 36 without loss, Havant suddenly started losing wickets.

At 74 and again on 103, they lost two wickets without adding to their score.

At 103 for six it started to look ominous but Bulled and Cameron Prentice (15) held their nerve to guide the reigning champions home.

Burridge slumped to a second successive defeat in the top tier as they lost to Lymington by 34 runs.

The New Forest side declared on 232 for nine after being put into bat.

Richard Lock (four for 68) and Hileo de Abreu (three for 55) led the Burridge bowling attack.

Rain left the hosts chasing a rain-reduced target of 175 but that proved too many as wickets tumbled.