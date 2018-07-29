Portsmouth sink Sarisbury to boost outside title chances

Have your say

Portsmouth put another dent in Sarisbury Athletic’s Southern League division one title hopes with a 17-run win at The Hollow on Saturday.

And with the win the in-form visitors boosted their own ambitions.

Portsmouth’s eighth successive win lifted them up to third.

Jack Marston felt his team did well on a difficult wicket.

‘It wasn’t easy batting with the ball keeping low at times,’ said the skipper.

‘We felt our score was a bit below par but knew if we bowled well we were still in with a chance.

‘At the start we kept it tight and restricted them to 13 for two after 10 overs.

‘Then they had a strong third-wicket partnership and it looked comfortable for them at 130 for three.

‘Like us earlier, though, they then fell away.’

After deciding to bat first, Jack Marston (51), Fraser Hay (39) and James Christian (30) helped them up to 193 all out.

Josh Hill (three for 37) and Tom Kitcher (three for 56) were the pick of the Sarisbury attack.

Tom Nightingale (55) and Josh Hill (61) then looked set to steer the home side to victory.

But once they departed the innings crumbled – with Reuben McArdle (four for 18) doing the damage.

‘In recent weeks the hot. dry conditions have favoured the spinners,’ said Jack Marston.

‘This is the first time for a while Reuben has had something to work with in the pitch.

‘It will be difficult for us to catch leaders Bournemouth but you just never know.’

In division two, Waterlooville slipped out of the top three following a 111-run defeat at Rowledge.

The hosts looked comfortable at 157 for three before Conor Regan (four for 14) and Sam Hillman (three for 39) forced a collapse.

The last seven Rowledge wickets fell for a paltry 37 runs – leaving Waterlooville 194 to beat.

But they lost Aussie opener Alex Smith with just five runs on the board and were skittled for 83.

Hillman provided the only real resistance with 29 not out.