Stone: Havant will cope with changing tactics

CHRIS STONE insists Havant will maintain their winning mentality as they head into their first Southern League premier division timed game of the summer.

After a month of 50-over matches they begin the different format with a testing trip to St Cross Symondians.

Stone recognises the change in demands but still believes his team will be very strong.

He said: ‘Timed cricket is a different game to the 50-over contests.

‘You know that you have to bowl the other team out if you are going to win.

‘It forces you to find different ways of taking wickets.

‘You have to be a lot more tactical in your approach with things like when to declare coming into play.

‘In the 50-over game you can squeeze a side to create pressure.

‘Some teams don’t mind coming into the timed games looking to force a draw.

‘Havant are not in that category. We have shown in recent years we are capable of beating every other team in our league and have done so.

‘The quality exists in our squad to win in all formats of the game.

‘Our attitude always is to go out and try to win every game.’

After suffering a first defeat of the season at South Wilts Stone saw his team bounce back in emphatic fashion.

They put New Milton to the sword with a comprehensive 171-run win at Havant Park.

Pete Hopson (129) and Stuart Ransley (143) led the way.

Graham Burns weighed in with six wickets for 47 runs to complete the rout.

Burns along with Richard Jerry are both unavailable but Havant can call upon the experienced pair of Richard Hindley and Chris Morgan.

Jeremy Ord is also recalled into the side.

Stone added: ‘We have had some cracking games against St Cross Symondians in recent years.

‘They have been high scoring affairs that have gone to the wire.

‘We certainly know they will offer a much bigger challenge than New Milton did.’

Unbeaten league-leaders Burridge are also looking forward to switching formats as they travel to newly-promoted Basingstoke & North Hants.

Chairman Rod Doyle believes it will suit the potent Burridge bowling attack.

He said: ‘The name of the game in timed cricket is bowling the opposition out.

‘I think it will suit us with our extra bowling options.

‘We have made a good start and all the players are looking up for it.

‘Basingstoke won their first game last week so we are expecting them to be difficult opponents.

‘There is a buzz in the club and we are looking to keep that going.’

Nic McMurray is a doubt for Burridge.