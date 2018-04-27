Rain curtails Hampshire’s good start against Essex

Have your say

Giles White was impressed by the start Joe Weatherley and Jimmy Adams made on a rain-affected first day of their County Championship division one clash against Essex today.

Just 15 overs were bowled at the Ageas Bowl, with the hosts moving to 41 without loss against the reigning champions.

Despite overcast conditions, Hampshire’s opening partnership looked relatively comfortable before the rain curtailed their progress.

White spoke of his disappointment about the first day’s play being cut short.

But he was pleased with the early runs scored by Weatherley and Adams.

Hampshire’s director of cricket said: ‘It’s obviously disappointing we were only able to get 15 overs in, but looking at some of the other matches across the country, we’ve done well to get underway at all.

‘So I’m sure plenty of sides will be frustrated.

‘Joe and Jimmy started nicely for us in difficult conditions this morning.

‘We’re pleased to have got through that mini session with both of those guys still at the crease heading into tomorrow.

‘Hopefully the weather will be kinder to us over the next few days.’

Thick grey skies and floodlights overhead hinted at good bowling conditions, but a sand-coloured wicket suggested slightly easier going for the batsmen.

And so it proved as Hampshire openers Adams and Weatherley navigated the 15 overs bowled with relative comfort.

Both struck four boundaries each, with Weatherley particularly strong through the offside.

Academy graduate Weatherley, who replaced the injured Sam Northeast in the side, scored 22 in the session, with Adams unbeaten on a patient 19 when play was abandoned shortly after 2.30pm.

The winter recruit from Kent was forced out of the match having suffered a suspected fractured finger during a training session on Thursday.

Hampshire will wait to receive further scans before releasing any update on Northeast – who scored a classy century against Surrey last week.

Words by Alex Smith