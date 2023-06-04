Three in a row for Hayling Island and Kerala in Hampshire Cricket League

Hayling were emphatic seven-wicket victors at home to Steep, who were skittled for 65 in 27.3 overs after choosing to bat.

Just two visiting batters reached double figures – and neither got to 20 – as Michael Hallett took 4-14, Greg Chaplin 3-14, Tom Chaplin 2-13 and Nick Smith 1-15 in a dominant display from the Hayling bowlers.

Hayling lost three batters cheaply in reply, but Flynn Powell’s 47 from just 39 balls helped see them home in a mere 14.3 overs.

Kerala also enjoyed a comprehensive victory on home turf, winning by 190 runs against South Winchester.

Kerala racked up 174 all out in 42.2 overs after choosing to bat, led by openers Prajun Kallidil (83) and Presh Prasad (58 off 53 balls).

Baiju Kurian (42 off 33), Dawn Ambi (29 not out off 22) and Thomas George (23 off 17) made handy quick-fire contributions further down the order to help swell the total.

George then recorded superb figures of 5-12 from eight overs as South Winchester were bowled out for 94 in 34.1 overs in reply. Five of the seven bowlers used by Kerala picked up wickets.

Elsewhere in the division, Emsworth chalked up a dramatic first victory of the season as they won by three wickets off the final ball away to Petersfield.

Home captain James Walton made 91 from 82 balls at No 3 as Petersfield were all out for 187 in 37 overs after electing to take first knock.

Anurag Sharma claimed 3-30 for Emsworth, while Dan Webb, Rob Norris and Anthony Norris claimed two wickets apiece.

Sharma then made 65 with the bat and shared an opening stand of 98 with Ed Reed to put the visitors firmly on course in reply.

Reed went on to score 75 and took Emsworth to the brink of victory when he was fifth man out with the score 183, and they just about scraped over the line in a dramatic finish.

Fourth-change bowler Chad Henderson bagged 3-18 from nine overs and Oscar MacLean 2-26 as South Winchester rallied strongly.

Bishop’s Waltham also recorded their first success of the summer, winning by 75 runs at home to Chawton.

An unbroken third-wicket partnership of 159 between Luke Carvey (62 not out) and Sam Medhurst (83 not out) meant the hosts recovered from 20-2 to post 179-2 from their 45 overs batting first.

Chawton then collapsed from 35-1 to 39-5 in reply en route to being all out for 104 in 23 overs. New-ball pair Martin Upshall (4-48) and Pete Hicks (3-19) did the bulk of the damage.