Why Heino Kuhn run out was key to Hampshire’s Lord’s win

James Vince pinpointed the run out of Heino Kuhn as a crucial moment in Hampshire’s Royal London One-Day Cup triumph over Kent at Lord’s on Saturday.

With the Spitfires just beginning to press the accelerator at 55 without loss in the 10th over, Gareth Berg, inset, dived full-stretch at cover for a direct hit at the bowler’s end.

Kuhn had moved impressively to 32 with four fours and a six before misjudging the single into the off-side.

The South Africa-born right-hander arrived at the final as the competition’s leading runscorer – with four centuries in a total of 664 runs.

And Vince knew his wicket could prove pivotal.

‘The early run-out of Heino Kuhn changed the momentum of the game,’ said the skipper, who watched his side excel in the field with four run outs.

‘He has been in great form for Kent in this competition.

‘To get all the run-outs we did played a massive part in our win.

‘Fielding is obviously very important. You have to do it as a team and we have spoken a lot about it.’

Now Vince is hoping Hampshire can kick on from the success.

He added: ‘This gives us a huge boost going forward.

‘Hopefully we can keep this winning feeling running through the rest of the season.’