Caitlin Peters determined to seize amazing opportunity after signing for Storey Racing

Excitement is building for Caitlin Peters as she looks forward to starting a huge new chapter in her cycling career with Dame Sarah Storey’s team.

The 17-year-old, from Fareham, will ride with Storey Racing this year alongside many top young talents.

Dame Sarah and her husband Barney Storey launched the team in 2017.

They have put a focus on bringing in top young racers for the year ahead.

Winter training is going well for Peters after signing up and she can’t wait to get started, already being impressed with what the team has to offer.

She said: ‘When the chance came to be part of the team I thought wow what an opportunity – I had to grab it with both hands.

‘I’ve met Dame Sarah a couple of times before joining the team so already knew her a bit. She has so much knowledge about the sport.

‘I get to speak to her regularly and find out about her opinion on things. She will always put aside time to talk.

‘It is an amazing opportunity.

‘The focus for the team this season is on junior riders with new junior recruits so it is very exciting.’

Riders in the team will race road, track, time trials, cyclocross and mountain bike during the year.

With 14 gold medals in swimming and cycling, Dame Sarah Storey is the most successful female British Paralympian of all time.

Swedish former professional cyclist Magnus Bäckstedt, who won Paris–Roubaix in 2004 and a stage of the Tour De France, is also involved with the team.

His teenage daughters, Elynor and Zoe, are two of the top prospects to have recently signed up.

Peters, who started her career with Fareham Wheelers, before moving on to Portsmouth-based i-Team as a 14-year-old, is lined up to make her debut for the team in the 72k Bristol South Women's Road Race on Sunday, March 10.

Most of her training throughout the winter is around Portsmouth and up on Portsdown Hill.

But she’s already had the chance to meet up with Dame Sarah and some of the team members in Wales.

She added: ‘We met up and had fitness tests in Swansea, we had eight of us there.

‘I knew a few of the riders who I have raced against before.

‘You can tell the team is a really professional.

‘Like Sarah, I’ve met Magnus before too. He wasn’t at the weekend in Wales but due to racing his daughter I’ve talked to him on several occasions.

‘Training is going well at the moment and I’m looking forward to the approaching season.

‘I start with the Bristol South Women’s Road Race.

‘This year will be about learning, I’ll be learning something new in every race.

‘If I can apply that each time it will see me develop. It is going to be exciting. I just want the season to start.’