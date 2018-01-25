Perfs Pedal entries revealed

Reigning champion Chris Opie is among the 85 entries for the Perfs Pedal unveiled today.

The Cornish sprinter, who first won the Portsmouth contest in 2012 before regaining his crown last year, is among six riders pencilled in by UK UCI Continental outfit Canyon Eisberg for the February 11 tear-up (11am).

Local interest includes Vitus Pro Cycling’s Andy Shackel, Fareham Wheelers talent James Brickell, i-Team’s Harvey McNaughton and James Horton, of host club VC St Raphael.

The Perfs Pedal, which doubles as the curtain-raiser for the UK road racing season, will once again navigate five loops of Portsdown Hill before finishing on Hundred Acres Road in the Forest of Bere near Wickham.

Now in its 53rd year, the race will cover a total of 74km and its roll of honour includes the likes of Alex Dowsett and Marcin Bialoblocki, alongside former British champions Yanto Barker, Julian Winn and Tim Harris.

Canyon Eisberg sports director Tim Elverson will be aiming to oversee a third successive triumph in the National B contest after first winning it with Rory Townsend in 2016.

Alex Paton, former national hill climb champion Jack Pullar and Tour of Quanzhou winner Max Stedman are among the Perfs entries for the Fleet-based team this term.

Their six-man squad also features last season’s national junior champion Louis Rose-Davies, who finished eighth behind Opie in 2017, and fellow first-year professional Charles Page.

Opie and Shackel are among 10 elite riders, according to British Cycling rankings, in the competitive field.

The tally includes Michael Mottram and Benjamin Marks, of Morvelo Basso, Nuun Sigma Sport London’s Tom Hargreaves, Spirit Tifosi’s Jake Hales and Ryan Visser, of TAAP Cervelo.

Team KTM have two elite riders in Andrew Turner and debutant David Kovacs, who won the Hungarian national road race and time trial titles in 2016, while Wellingborough’s Jordan Peacock completes the set.

Race organisers will once again pay tribute to James Atherton and Richard Phillips-Schofield, who died in cycling accidents in the New Forest (2013) and Mountbatten Centre (2014) respectively.

A trophy in their honour and £50 cash prize will be awarded to the best second category rider from the British Cycling’s south region.

