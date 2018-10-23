Clarence Gardens blossom late on to see off Apsley

Clarence Gardens came from behind to beat Apsley House 5-4 in division two of the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League.

Leigh Rawlins put Clarence 1-0 up, but they were soon trailing following wins for Gareth Rees and Paul Wicks.

Gardens’ Dan Shambrook restored parity, only for Ian Leighfield to put Apsley back in front.

Clarence then seized control of the match as Paul Richmond, Aaron Shambrook and Lee Robertson gave them an unassailable lead.

Craig McCutcheon won the last set as a consolation for Apsley.

Newcome Arms B won a deciding set to clinch a 5-4 triumph over Thatchers in division three.

Newcome took a 3-1 lead through Alan Graf, Tony Small and Tony Price, while only Dave Edwards

could muster an early win from Thatchers.

John Richmond and Peter Lamb put Thatchers back on level terms, before Ron Farmer made it 4-3 to Newcome.

Nick Wild kept Thatchers’ hopes alive, only for Newcome’s Nathan Elverson to take the crucial final clash.

Leopold Tavern didn’t let being a player short hold them back as they overcame Baffins 6-3 in

division four.

Baffins’ Ian Bates was awarded the first leg as a walkover, and Dale Stockwell and Vic Wain won the next two ties to make it 3-0.

But it was one-way traffic from there on, with Paul Simmonds, John Elverson, James Fyfield, Andy Broadman, Les Shipp and Craig Dyer sweeping Leopold to victory.

Oyster House B dispatched Newcome Arms C 5-4 in division five.

Steve Wood, Paul Flannery and Nathan Hutchesson put Newcome 3-0 up, before Neil Osborne,

Graham Keen, Jason Wiggins and David A Hatherley gave Oyster a 4-3 advantage.

Newcome’s Robert Oliver made it 4-4, before Frank Butcher won to bag the points for Oyster.

Jolly Taxpayer C lead division one after beating Shearer Arms 6-3.

Adam Fieldman got Taxpayer off to a good start with a 15-dart leg, 180 and 116 finish, while Lee

O’Donovan was on the mark to double their advantage.

Paul Wain got Shearer off the mark, only for Andy Newcombe, Shaun O’Donovan and Dan Carter to put Taxpayer 5-1 up, with Newcome registering a 158 check-out and 18-darter.

Robert Blake and Sam Palmer won consolations for Shearer and Paul La Roche added a sixth for

Taxpayer, with all three players scoring 180.

Neil Hallett (Druids Arms A) threw a 13-dart leg and two 180s, while Chris Jafkins (Rose in June C)

recorded two 15-darters and a 118 game-shot.

Michael Chandler (King Street Tavern) had a 15-dart leg, Justin Hughes (Lord Chichester B) finished a leg in 16 darts, and Gregorio Bartayres (Portland) had a 17-dart effort.

Laurie Clark notched two 18-darters and a 155 finish, and Kevin Wilson (Milton Arms), Derek

Manchip (Artillery Arms) and Rob Loveridge (Oyster House A) also had 18-dart games.

Neil Hewson (Milton Arms) hit a 134 finish, while David Place (Stag B), Danny Harmer (Pelham), Les Phipps (George & Dragon B), Lee Todd (Phoenix North End B), Anthony Plummer (George & Dragon A), John Stares (Lawrence Arms) all fired in maximums.

Charlie Linkhorn (Milton Arms) scored 171.