Lawrence Arms lift themselves into Portsmouth Men’s Winter League contention

Lawrence Arms rose to second spot in Portsmouth Men’s Winter League division five following a 6-3 triumph against Fawcett Inn B, writes Lee Todd.

Rob Duff and John Stares fired them into the lead before Steve Fell got Fawcett off the mark.

Lawrence moved within a leg of victory as Tom Robson and Gordon Smith were on target.

However, Colin Hatherley was on hand to keep Fawcett in the match.

Ben Lloyd and Matt Slade gave Lawrence an insurmountable lead before John McKeon took a late consolation.

Michael Chandler (King Street Tavern) threw a 14-dart leg, while Dan Eade (Phoenix North End B) registered a 15-darter and 180.

Lee Smith (Phoenix North End B) notched a 16-dart effort and Danny Smith (Admiral Drake B) and Keith Mayne (Portland) both finished legs in 17.

Vince Aston (Phoenix North End B) registered a 126 finish with Steve Goodeve (Fawcett Inn A) hitting a 110 game-shot and 180.

Brett Smith (Druids Arms A) and Gary Bone (The Tap) both checked out on 106.

Paul Emeney (Milton Arms), Mike Symes (Admiral Drake B), Charlie Hymers (Druids Arms A) and Jon Bramble (Shearer Arms) all fired in maximums.

Newcome Arms B are looking for players. Anyone interested should contact Ron Neale on 07795 380393.