Phoenix Southsea make most of Oyster’s struggles

Phoenix Southsea took advantage of a depleted Oyster House B side to beat them 5-4 in Portsmouth Men’s Summer League division three.

Report by Lee Todd...

John Sullivan, Chris Tait and Neil Loughlan were all gifted walkovers for Phoenix but Oyster immediately pulled a leg back as Mervin Keen won the opener.

David Mitchell won to put Phoenix within a leg of victory but Graham Keen was on hand to keep Oyster in the match.

Phoenix sealed their win with a leg from John Lloyd before David A Hatherley and Melvin Waters took consolation wins for Oyster.

Barley Mow triumphed 5-4 over division four table-toppers Newcome Arms B.

Alan Graf and Mark Cunningham put Newcome 2-1 up after Mow were awarded a walkover for Andrew Lawson.

Mow took control of the match as Peter Roberts, George Watson, Tony Leppard and Rae Lawson rattled-off four legs on the trot.

Tony Price and Donal Cronin won the last two legs for Newcome.

The Phoenix North End B side beat Stag B 7-2 in division one.

Vince Aston, Lee Smith and Bob Hey propelled Phoenix into a 3-0 advantage before Mark Barnes and Dave Lock pulled sets back for Stag.

Phoenix took all three remaining sets thanks to Pat Callard, Gavin Hall and Steve Todd, with Hall notching an 18-dart leg.

Artillery Arms sit 10 points clear at the top of division two following their 5-4 victory over Apsley House.

John Cooper started Artillery in winning ways with a 143 finish and they managed to edge home.

They were soon 3-0 up courtesy of Barry Lennard and Jim Adams.

Apsley refused to rollover and battled back with Colin Burton, Tom Debowski, Paul Wicks and Graham Wheatley putting them 4-3 up.

Artillery’s Darrell Manchip won the penultimate clash to set up a decider and despite Gareth Rees scoring 180 for Apsley he was beaten by Shane Filleul who won the match for Artillery.

Danny Smith (Admiral Drake B) threw 14 and 17-dart legs while Richard North (Lord Chichester B) recorded 14 and 18-darters.

Jim Scammell (Meon), Chris Jafkins (Rose in June C) and Peter Neale (Duke of Devonshire B) also finished legs 14 darts, with Jafkins scoring 180.

Dan Carter (Jolly Taxpayer C) notched a 15-darter and Martyn Carlyle (Portland) and Kevin Gilchrist (Lord Chichester B) both recorded pairs of 18-dart efforts, Gilchrist scored 180 and Carlyle checked-out on 101.

Other 18-dart games came from Liam Jafkins – two 180s – Fon Owen (both Rose in June C), Bruce Baker (Shearer Arms) – 100 finish – Lee O’Donovan (Jolly Taxpayer C) – 180 – and Gregorio Bartayres (Portland).

Connor Smith (Druids Arms A) hit a 118 game-shot and Dan Deniro (Clarence Gardens), Steve Fell (Fawcett Inn B), Thomas Neary, Laurie Clark (both Fountain), Ian Pearce (Rose in June B) and Joe Sweetman (Portland) all fired in maximums.

Newcome Arms B are looking for players, anyone interested should call Ron Neale on 023 9283 8434 or 07795 380393.