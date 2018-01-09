Rose leave rivals in the shade

Have your say

Rose in June C continued their domination of Portsmouth Men’s Winter League division D with an 8-1 demolition of Fawcett Inn A - writes Lee Todd...

Arthur Morley, Marc Ricketts, Fon Owen and Trevor Rogers propelled Rose into a 4-0 lead.

Ronny Morley pulled a leg back for Fawcett to keep them in the match but it was to no avail as Ben Hunnington, Chris Jafkins, Liam Jafkins and Ron Jafkins completed a convincing victory for Rose.

Lord Chichester B cemented their second-place position in division A with a 6-3 triumph over Jolly Taxpayer C.

Despite Mike Feaver winning the opening leg with an 18-darter it was Taxpayer’s Steve Humby who won the first set before Shaun O’Donovan and Andy Newcombe extended their lead to three sets.

However, that was all they could muster.

Chichester took all six remaining ties thanks to Dean Jones, Kevin Gilchrist – 16-dart leg – Darren Barnes – 18-dart leg – Ross Hughes, Jack Seymour and John Madgwick Jnr – 18-dart leg.

Phoenix North End C bagged a vital point.

They beat Leopold Tavern 5-4 in their division B relegation clash.

Mark Vipond and Ian Vincent both edged Phoenix in front but Leopold immediately struck back each time with Brian Pedelty and Jimmy Lampitt both on the mark for Leopold.

Liam Thomson and Trevor Cawte moved Phoenix 4-2 up before Tony Ware and Jim Harding restored parity for Leopold at 4-4.

Phoenix’s Robert Thomson won the crucial deciding leg to secure the victory.

George & Dragon B stayed level on points with second-place in division C after dispatching Graham Arms 6-3.

Andrew Phipps took the opener for George but Nigel Young hit straight back for Graham.

The next leg was awarded as a walkover to George’s Les Phipps before Rob Knowles and Martin Simmons took the next two ties to move Graham 3-2 up.

However, it was one-way traffic from there on as Mark Wilson, Grant McKnight, Billy Taylor and Mark French rattled off four on the trot to win the match for George.

Charlie Jackson (Admiral Drake B) threw 14 and 18-dart legs along with a 118 finish while Wes Farminer (Shearer Arms) notched a 16-darter and 180.

Mike Symes (Admiral Drake B) recorded a 17-dart leg and 180 and Lee Cook (Phoenix North End B) and Jim Adams (Artillery Arms) both finished legs in 18 darts.

Gareth Evans (Admiral Drake B) hit a 130 game-shot, Les Rance (Phoenix North End B), Brad Sanders (Meon) and Kevin Wilson (Eastfield) both fired in maximums and Bob Ketchen (Lord Chichester A) scored 174.