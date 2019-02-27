Rutland Arms continue their charge at the top as Taxpayer are not feeling so Jolly

Have your say

Rutland Arms stay top of Portsmouth League division four following their 8-1 demolition of Jolly Taxpayer B.

Kevin Gamblin, Robert Houghton, Steve Houghton and Ian Sprake powered Rutland into a 4-0 lead before Dave Clarke got Taxpayer off the mark.

But Rutland soon returned to winning ways with legs from Dale Adams, Peter Neale and John O’Shea and a walkover for Adrian Jones completing a convincing win.

Lord Chichester A closed in on the division five promotion places as they triumphed 6-3 against table-topping Harvest Home.

Chichester put themselves in the driving seat with legs from Phil Stringer, Bob Rice and Phil Mercer giving them a 3-0 advantage.

Phil King got Harvest on the scoreboard but it was to no avail as Pat Reed, Dave Gisby and Pete Curtis took the next three ties to bag the points.

Harvest made the scoreline more respectable with a win from Michael Griffin and walkover for Trevor Martin.

Milton Arms pulled out of division one’s bottom two with a 6-3 victory over Druids Arms A.

Druids took the initial lead courtesy of Neil Hallett however Milton then seized control with sets from Phil Rudder, Allen Lloyd, Paul Easterbrook, with a 17-dart leg, Neil Hewson and Kevin Wilson, with an 18-dart leg, giving them an insurmountable lead

Ray Marsh, fired a 180, and Ian Marsh won consolations for Druids before Paul Garland added Milton’s sixth.

Fountain cemented their position in the top half of division two as they beat Clarence Gardens 6-3.

Clarence took a 3-1 lead through Paul Richmond, Aaron Shambrook and Leigh Rawlins while only Laurie Clark could muster an early response from Fountain.

Colin McKean threw an 18-dart leg against Shambrook.

However it was one-way traffic from there on as Brian Colenutt, Jim Dean, Ken Dean, Kyle McManus and Terence Ward completed Fountain’s comeback.

Druids B lost ground on division three’s leaders as they suffered a 5-4 defeat at the hands of Oyster House A.

Oyster lead from the start as Alex Hood, Robert Robertson and Paul Russell won the first three clashes.

Tony Smith pulled a set back for Druids before Jon MacDonald restored Oyster’s three-set advantage.

Chris Brown was on the mark to keep Druids in the match before Brad Shire won the decisive set to put Oyster 5-2 up.

Nigel Coleman and Dean Underdown took late consolations for Druids.

Danny Smith (Admiral Drake B) threw a 15-dart leg while Fon Owen (Rose in June C) notched a 16-darter and there were 17-dart efforts from Charlie Mitchell (Phoenix North End C) and Ricky Williams (Admiral Drake B).

Vince Aston (Phoenix North End B), Darren Barnes (Lord Chichester B), Jon Bramble (Shearer Arms), Chris Jafkins (Rose in June C) and Sam Head (Admiral Drake B) all finished legs in 18 darts.

Dave Paul (Froddington Arms) registered a 103 finish and Shaun Roberts (Rose in June C), Steve Greenwood (Pelham Arms) and Mike Feaver (Lord Chichester B) all fired in maximums.