Shearer come to the four to secure title

SHEARER ARMS resisted a fightback from Stag B to claim the fours title in the Portsmoouth Men’s Summer League.

Jon Bramble, Sam Palmer, Wes Farminer and Robert Blake put Shearer 2-0 up, with Farminer

hitting both doubles – including a 72 game-shot.

Stag’s Liam O’Driscoll, Dave Lock, Danny Browne and John Andrews battled back, with Lock and

Andrews throwing leg-winning darts to make it 2-2.

But Shearer regained control, with Palmer hitting the winning double to earn them the silverware.

Both finalists won their semi-finals 2-0, with Shearer besting Phoenix North End B and Stag

overcoming Newcome Arms B.

Phoenix enjoyed a 6-3 victory over Fountain Inn in division one.

Lee Todd won the opener for Phoenix but Brian Colenutt immediately restored parity for Fountain.

Phoenix regained the lead with wins from Steve Todd and Dan Eade, before Colin Ayling halved

Fountain’s deficit to make it 3-2.

Lee Smith notched a 16-darter as he moved Phoenix within a set of victory but despite team-mate

Les Rance registering a 17-dart leg and 180, he was beaten by Kyle McManus, who also

threw a 17-dart effort as he kept his team in the match.

However, Phoenix regained control as Bob Hey and Gavin Hall won the remaining ties, with Hey

throwing an 18-darter.

Apsley House moved up to third in division two as they demolished Druids Arms B 8-1.

Apsley wasted no time in securing victory as they rattled-off five on the trot from Graham Wheatley,

Ian Leighfield, James Peterson, Gareth Rees and Paul Wicks.

Aaron Fitzgerald won a consolation for Druids before Apsley’s Craig McCuthcheon, Nigel Porter and

Paul Morgan completed the rout.

Baffins came from behind to beat Jolly Taxpayer B 5-4 in division three.

Tom Money checked-out on 103 to give Taxpayer the initial lead before Chris Wallis doubled their

tally.

Momentum then swung to Baffins with Piers Howorth, Colin Hunt, Vic Wain, Brian Breadner and

Bruce Duff all on the mark.

David Clarke and David Gough took late consolations for Taxpayer.

Fawcett Inn B moved within four points of division four’s promotion places as they dispatched

Lawrence Arms 6-3.

Colin Hatherley and Ricky Andrews put Fawcett 2-0 up before Tom Robson pulled a leg back for

Lawrence.

Mark McKeon and Michael Wharton put Fawcett on the brink of winning the match however

Lawrence refused to roll over as Gordon Smith and Rob McDuff hit back to make it 4-3.

But that was all Lawrence could muster with Fawcett’s Andy Stead and Stephen Gardner taking the

remaining ties to win the match.

Kevin Wilson (Eastfield) threw 15 and 18-dart legs while Danny Smith (Admiral Drake B) recorded a

16-darter and Darren Barnes (Lord Chichester B) finished two legs in 18 darts and hit a 108 finish.

John Madgwick jnr (Lord Chichester B and Lee O’Donovan (Jolly Taxpayer C) also had 18-dart efforts.

Andy Newcome (Jolly Taxpayer C) checked-out on 130, Alex Hood (Oyster House A) hit a 120 finish

and Paul Taylor (Rose in June B) had a 110 game-shot.

Ian Pearce (Rose in June B) notched a 106 finish while Mike Feaver (Lord Chichester B) and Frank

Butcher (Oyster House B) both hit 100 game-shots.

Steve Houghton (Duke of Devonshire B), Mick Tate (Raven), Terry Griffiths (Graham Arms), Adam

Fieldman (Jolly Taxpayer C), Ricky Udy and Jon Bramble (both Shearer Arms) all fired in maximums,

John Andrews (Stag B) scored 171 and James Brooker (Admiral Drake B) hit 160.

Oyster House B are looking for players, anyone interested should call Mervin Keen on 023 9282 7456

or email m.keen4@ntlworld.com.