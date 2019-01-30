Simon Whitlock out for BetVictor Masters glory

Simon Whitlock is gunning for glory in the BetVictor Masters this weekend.

The Australian, who lives in Waterlooville, lines up in the first televised tournament of the year at Milton Keynes’ Arena MK.

The top 16 players in the PDC Order of Merit will do battle for the £60,000 top prize.

Whitlock, rated the ninth seed, meets eighth-seed Mensur Suljovic on Friday night for a spot in the quarter-finals.

The 49-year-old heads into the Masters on the back of a disappointing display in the World Championships at Alexandra Palace last month.

The New South Wales thrower exited the prestigious competition in the second round after being defeated in straight sets by Ryan Joyce.

He subsequently missed out on a place in this year’s Premier League, despite ending the year inside the PDC’s top 10.

Whitlock's best performance in the Masters came in 2013 when he reached the quarter-finals.

That was the first season of the non-ranking event, with Phil Taylor clinching the crown.

Following James Wade’s victory in 2014, Michael van Gerwen has won the past four renewals of the Masters.