Yorkshire prove too strong for Hampshire 

Hampshire couldn’t stop Yorkshire moving top of the British Inter-County Championships premier division after being swept aside 27-12 at home.

The hosts had a near-perfect start with a 5-1 victory in the ladies’ B team match.

Kelly Palmer won the opener for Hampshire. Although Yorkshire took the second set the home side stood strong with Clare Cheney, Maria Agozzino, Pennie Lewis and Dawn Simmonds giving them a commanding early lead.

Hampshire’s men’s second string also made a strong opening. Despite losing the first set they were soon 3-1 up thanks to Nillson Pritchard, Richie North and Dave Bonnett.

Momentum then swung to Yorkshire as they rattled off six on the trot to move 7-3 up

Linton Hickman pulled a set back for Hampshire but Yorkshire won the remaining tie to end the men’s B match 8-4.

There was everything to play for at the start of the second day with the overall score level at 9-9, but it was Yorkshire who seized control.

The visitors stormed into a 4-0 lead in the ladies’ A game before Sue Lowther could get Hampshire off the mark.

Yorkshire took the final set to end the match 5-1.

Hampshire did manage to get an early set on the scoreboard in the men’s A clash with Chas Barstow putting them 1-0 up, but it was a short-lived advantage as Yorkshire took the next three ties.

Lord Chichester’s North was on the mark to halve the hosts’ deficit and make it 3-2.

But that was all they could manage with Yorkshire taking all the remaining sets to win the men’s match 10-2 and claim three bonus points.

Hampshire sit fifth in the premier division table on 74 points after four matches played.