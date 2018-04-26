Davies and Melia show top form

Have your say

CRANESWATER R are now at the top alongside Leigh Park in the Portsmouth Billiards League.

Copnor B suffered as the Southsea outfit took an early grip on proceedings.

Chris Davies and Liam Melia chalked up easy wins.

Stacey Wearn stopped the rot with a 50-point win over Harry Yard but Andy Carter nicked a three-point win against Derek Foster to make it 3-1.

Jim Frisbee added another despite Norman Bradfield making a 37.

John Oldfield had a visit of 43 but was well beaten by Ioan Moon.

Craneswater A ended Leigh Park’s unbeaten run.

Skipper Andy Boulton won the first then Richard Burnett hammered Chris Bishop for 1-1.

Colin Rowe was too good for Bill Parsons and Pete Ferguson lost to Rob Kirby.

Richie Burnett came unstuck against Simon Petrie, just, and lost 150-149.

The Workies collected the bonus point after receiving 150 points for the no show.

Waterlooville A were without their big guns but still eased to a comfortable 5-2 at Portchester.

The first four games were shared in what was a very close start.

as Mark Kingswell and Darren Inch won for the Castlemen before Heath Smith and Steve Hughes squared it up.

Terry Hickley got the better of Andy Macey.

Copnor A won against their C team.

It was close all game and Lee Eden gave them a good start.

Tony Simmons battered Steve Toms giving the C team the advantage.

Luckily captain Scott Compton steadied the ship to make it 3-3 winning by 70 points.

Then it was down to counting the points up which showed the A squad had shaded it 725-722.

It was back to square one for Cowplain as they were thumped 5-2 at neaby Waterlooville B.

Rob Derry and his son Rob Derry Jnr won the first two.

Daniel Harvest made it three but Will Garrett dug in to beat Bill Phillips to stem the tide.

Daren Harper made it 4-1 but the crafty Pete Gorvin cruised to a 50-point success over Steve Wilson.

by Graham Simper