Does Portsmouth Darts Academy hit the “bull’s-eye” for your child’s sporting needs?

As we approach the start of the academic year, many parents will be looking for indoor sports to entertain their children in the winter months.

Portsmouth Darts Academy, opened five years ago, provides an alternative option for youngsters aged 6-17.

Tied to the national Junior Darts Corporation, the feeder system to the Professional Darts Corporation, the Academy is run by an experienced and qualified team of coaches.

The winners of the PDA Summer Tournament

Sessions are structured around the “JDC routine,” a set of drills designed to improve each area of a player’s game, combining darting fundamentals with a sense of fun and accomplishment.

There are opportunities throughout the year to progress through the JDC system and prizes are regularly awarded to those that do so.

Players to come through the Academy are now taking part in local darts competitions, including the Portsmouth Darts League in Waterlooville, which often features professional Simon Whitlock.

The PDA ran a successful summer tournament with plans to run a winter competition alongside the regular packed calendar.

Gaiety Bar set up for an Academy practice session

There are also several tournaments that are hosted locally such as events from the JDC Greenzone Tour, which is geared toward younger members.

There are also opportunities to travel the country and compete against other academies.

The Academy are looking to strengthen their community outreach programme, in particular establishing relationships with local businesses, schools and organisations.

The PDA already have a relationship with local shop Pompey Darts and are looking to expand their roster of sponsors.

This will in turn help them continue to deliver a fantastic programme for young people and increase the number of opportunities.

Portsmouth Darts Academy run sessions on Mondays at 6pm in the Gaiety Bar in Southsea.