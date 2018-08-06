European Championships: Silver for Girling… Kelly Simm just misses out on medal

Have your say

A silver medal was a good result for Rebecca Girling and the Great Britain women’s eight crew from the European Championships.

The squad were targeting gold but although only three boats raced it was fierce competition for the podium order.

Rebecca Girling in the Great Britain women's eight race in Scotland at the European Championships. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire

Romania took the win and they are the current world championships.

For a long time it looked like Fareham’s Girling and her team-mates might have to just settle for bronze.

They were behind a strong eight from the Netherlands.

But good pacing from the British crew who are targeting the Tokyo 2020 OIympics saw them power back into contention.

Eventually they put the Dutch team out of the reckoning and then attempted to close on the leaders.

Unfortunately that proved just a bridge too far for Girling and the GB eight.

The racing was taking place in Strathclyde as part of the Glasgow European Championships.

Meanwhile, in the women’s gymnastics Kelly Simm was competing in both the team and individual events.

The Whiteley gymnast was left a little disappointed with her beam performance in the team final when she didn’t manage to score highly.

That was after a good solid performance on the uneven bars.

Great Britain’s women finished fourth team as Simm competed along with Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Lucy Stanhope and Taeja James.

They positioned third following the first of four apparatus but a disappointing display on the beam dented their chances.

In the individual uneven bars Simm took eighth position with a good performance in the final.

Her routine was solid earning her praise and she certainly showed her determination to bounce back after the team disappointment.

The score was actually her best ever on the uneven bars and one to be proud of.

She said: ‘It was such a strong bar final and it was a shock for me to even be there.

‘Getting over the team final and getting ready for the uneven bars was challenging but I am happy I kept my head up.’

The competition in Glasgow has been superb with swimming, cycling, golf and triathlon among the events taking place.

Action continues throughout this week.