Fans were jubilant despite Wigan’s 2 – 1 victory, following Portsmouth FC’s League One Championship win against Barnsley on Tuesday, April 16.
Marlon Pack and rest of Pompey's heroes yesterday lifted the League One title against Wigan Athletic.
Watch the incredible scenes unfold as the players are presented to the crowd and lift the sliverware, and look through our fantastic photo gallery with 113 pictures captured by photographer Chris Moorhouse.
1. Pompey fans watch Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic at Fratton Park
Pompey fans during the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200424-184) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
Pompey fans during the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, Portsmouth.Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse
Pompey fans during the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, Portsmouth.Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse
Pompey fans during the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200424-069) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
