113 perfect Pompey pictures of Portsmouth FC playing Wigan Athletic in last Fratton Park game of the season

Portsmouth FC played its final home game of the season yesterday, facing off against Wigan Athletic and drawing a triumphant week to a close.
By Joe Buncle
Published 21st Apr 2024, 12:39 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2024, 12:57 BST

Fans were jubilant despite Wigan’s 2 – 1 victory, following Portsmouth FC’s League One Championship win against Barnsley on Tuesday, April 16.

Marlon Pack and rest of Pompey's heroes yesterday lifted the League One title against Wigan Athletic.

Watch the incredible scenes unfold as the players are presented to the crowd and lift the sliverware, and look through our fantastic photo gallery with 113 pictures captured by photographer Chris Moorhouse.

Pompey fans during the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200424-184)

1. Pompey fans watch Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic at Fratton Park

Pompey fans during the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200424-184) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Pompey fans during the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, Portsmouth.Picture: Chris Moorhouse

2. Pompey fans during the last home game of the season

Pompey fans during the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, Portsmouth.Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Pompey fans during the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, Portsmouth.Picture: Chris Moorhouse

3. Pompey fans during the last home game of the season

Pompey fans during the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, Portsmouth.Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Pompey fans during the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200424-069)

4. Pompey fans during the last home game of the season

Pompey fans during the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200424-069) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 27
Next Page
Related topics:Fratton ParkWigan AthleticPompeyChris MoorhouseBarnsleyLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.