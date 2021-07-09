Bill Roache was playing Ken Barlow in Coronation Street when England won the World Cup in 1966. Fifty five years on, he's still a major face in the soap as England prepare to face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

The Three Lions will face Italy in Sunday’s European Championship decider and attempt to finally add to their World Cup triumph of 1966.

A lot has changed in the last 55 years, but one thing remains the same - Ken Barlow is still in Coronation Street!

Here, The News takes a look at how life then compares to now.

Cost of a pint

1966: Two shillings (10 pence, or £1.75 in today’s money)

2021: £3.69

Number One in the singles charts

July 30, 1966: Chris Farlowe – ‘Out of Time’

July 9, 2021: Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Cost of a new car

1966: £950 (£15,968 in today’s money)

2021: £22,000

Average house price

1966: £3,620 (£60,848 in today’s money)

2021: £256,405

Top storyline in Coronation Street

July 1966: Ken Barlow starts a film society in the Glad Tidings Mission but one of the films shown by mistake is a nudist film.

July 2021: Todd Grimshaw reaches a new low as he steals from a homeless man’s funeral fund.

A ticket to the final

1966 World Cup: 10 shillings (50p, or £8.73 in today’s money)

Euro 2020: £81.78-£813.35

Average wage

1966: For men, £1,220

2021: £27,768

Footballer wages

George Cohen 1966: £1,400

Kyle Walker 2021: £7,800,000 (salarysport.com)

Litre of petrol

1966: One shilling and two pence (£1.02 in today’s money)

2021: 130.5p

Cinema ticket

1966: Four shillings and 9.5 pence (24.03p in today’s money)