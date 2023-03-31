News you can trust since 1877
34 wins in a row over two seasons – St Vincent’s College celebrate another Hampshire league and cup double

By Simon Carter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
They mirrored last season’s success of winning the Division 2 title and the divisional cup to perfection, once again emerging victorious from their 14 league games and three cup ties, beating Barton Peveril B 2-1 in the Steve Perkins Cup final.

Tom Colls, who gave St Vincent an interval lead, and Mac Green, with a second half winner, were on target.

In the past two seasons, St Vincent boast an astonishing record of having won every one of their 28 league and six cup ties - 34 wins on the trot!

The St Vincent squad was: Owen Johns, Dan Kerrigan, Kye Pinder, Callum Mann, Mackenzie Green, Troy Wingfield, Josh Kynaston, Sam Clark, Wilf Lowery, Ewan Wakefield, Kurt Faye, Tom Rolls, Will Ayre, Charlie White, Reiley Paffett, Jack Gibson, Ibra Dibaga, Kian Towse, Joao Ferreira, Brandon Broome.

There could yet be more celebrations in store for the St Vincent players who have appeared for Gosport Borough’s under-23s in the midweek Hampshire Development League. Boro are unbeaten in their East Division fixtures this season and lie second behind Winchester City.

