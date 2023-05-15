Billy Whizz, left, takes on Kelly Sixx in a Portsmouth v Southampton wrestling derby at Cowplain

The action packed two-hour show, on May 27, features a unique Main Event attraction which involves both wrestlers competing inside a 15ft high steel cage.This will be the first time a steel cage match has ever taken place in the Portsmouth area with promoters Kapow Wrestling and SWF Wrestling UK promising a show to remember.A steel cage match sounds very daunting, but it still doesn’t take away the fact it is a family friendly show.The two wrestlers competing in the cage will create a Portsmouth v Southampton derby.

In the Pompey corner, ‘Boy Wonder’ Billy Whizz challenges ‘The King of Performance’ from Southampton, Kelly Sixx.

The only two ways there can be a winner is to exit the cage either by climbing over the top or through the door.

The full card also features appearances from The SWF champion The Bruiser, Kapow Champion Twitch and tag team champions Dirty South.