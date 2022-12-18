‘Absolutely brilliant’ – Danny Burroughs at the double as US Portsmouth maintain best-ever Wessex League Premier run

The former Moneyfields midfielder struck the first two goals as US thumped Laverstock & Ford 4-0 at the Victory Stadium.

That made it four wins in five Premier fixtures, the best run in US’ step 5 history. And their one defeat was 4-2 at third-placed Stoneham - the Purples having won all eight of their home league games in 2022/23, conceding just three times in the process.

‘It was fantastic, absolutely brilliant,’ purred USP boss Fraser Quirke as his side opened up a 12-point lead over second-bottom Blackfield & Langley.

Danny Burroughs, seen here playing for Moneyfields, netted twice in US Portsmouth's 4-0 home win over Laverstock & Ford. Picture by Chris Moorhouse.

‘It wasn’t a flattering result, we were good value for 4-0, we thoroughly deserved everything we got.’

USP took an early lead when Tyler Burns’ long throw was flicked on by Cam Quirke and Burroughs produced an overhead kick - the ball going in off his shin.

Burroughs doubled the lead after the restart, scoring after Quirke had dummied a cross from Dan Sibley.

Kelvin Mathe tapped in from a couple of yards after sub Brodie Spencer’s shot had been parried by the Lavvy goalkeeper.

And Sibley completed the scoring after sub Vinny Magee had set him up.

‘That was a really pleasing part of the day,’ said boss Quirke. ‘Vinny is trying to make an impression, trying to force his cause, and he still unselfishly squared the ball to Dan for a tap in.

‘We’ve got a really unselfish group of players.’

USP are only a few points off a top half placing, but Quirke stated: ‘We won’t be getting carried away.

‘We understand our place in the Wessex League pecking order. I’m not looking up, I’m still looking downwards to the teams below us.

‘But to have a 12-point gap (over the bottom two) going into Christmas is a pleasant place to be.’

USP’s four recent wins have all come against clubs currently in the bottom half of the Premier table - Bournemouth Poppies, Alresford, Pagham and Lavvy.

Sterner tests lie ahead, including the next two fixtures which are both Portsea Island derbies.

Quirke takes his squad to seventh-placed Baffins Milton Rovers on December 29 before facing sixth-placed Moneyfields at Westleigh Park on January 3.

