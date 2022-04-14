‘Absolutely shocking’ defeat at Stockbridge means Moneyfields’ Hampshire Premier League title destiny is now out of their own hands

Three points from that game and another win at Locks Heath on Saturday would have seen Moneys crowned Senior Division champions.

But on an evening to forget, they conceded three first half goals en route to a 4-1 defeat. Moneys ended the game with nine men after Tyler Moret was sin binned and younger brother Morgan Moret was sent off.

Even if Moneys triumph at Locks, Colden Common will finish top if they win their final five matches.

Tyler Moret scored Moneyfields' consolation at Stockbridge before being sin binned. Picture: Neil Marshall

‘It had been coming,’ said boss Lee Mould. ‘We haven’t been very convincing in the games we’ve won.

‘We conceded three in 15 minutes in the first half, and that’s becoming a common theme.

‘We conceded two in two minutes (in a 3-0 loss) at Fleetlands and we conceded three in 15 minutes against Locks Heath in the cup.

‘It was like watching a pack of cards folding. It was absolutely shocking, a really bad night.

‘We only seem to want to play when we’ve got the ball, but as we all know you have to win the battles first.

‘We have to be cuter in our game management. The pitches are bobbly at the moment and we have to be smarter in the areas we play in.

‘Morale has taken a massive hit.’

Stockbridge need to finish in the top five to keep alive their hopes of promotion to the Wessex League. Prior to last night, they sat sixth after a shock defeat at Paulsgrove.

‘I don’t know if subconsciously my lads thought because Paulsgrove turned them over they only had to turn up,’ Mould suggested.

‘That certainly wasn’t the message they were given. They were given the right signals and the right messages.’

Moneys trailed 4-0 when Tyler Moret, on as a sub, grabbed a consolation goal before talking himself into the sin bin.

Morgan Moret was then red carded after retaliating to a foul. ‘Morgan got dragged to the ground by the throat,’ said Mould. ‘He got up and basically stood over their player, and he got sent off for throwing a punch. There were no punches thrown - their player was on the floor laughing.’

Mould was also unhappy with a ‘key’ first half decision when Moneys striker Finn Gibbs was brought down when clean through.

‘Their player was the last man and he was only booked, it was a red card all day long,’ he complained.

‘I’m not saying it would have altered the outcome, but we’d only played 25 minutes and it could have changed a bit differently.’

Gibbs and George Way both picked up injuries last night, making them doubts for Saturday’s trip to Locks.

Shane Cornish is also unavailable and Mould said: ‘We’re down to the bare bones. We have players strapping themselves up just to play and running on fresh air.’

Moneys could still win the title on Saturday if they beat Locks and Colden Common fail to beat Stockbridge.

If Moneys and Common both win, Mould and his squad will fancy an anxious time as the latter play their four remaining matches.

They take on Palsgrove on two midweek dates and must also travel to Locks Heath and Hayling United - the latter game on April 30 being their final game.

