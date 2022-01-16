Action-packed meeting sees Fareham Town miss TWO penalties and see 'perfectly good goal' ruled out in Bournemouth trip

Midfielder Tom Settle missed a late spot-kick for Fareham at Bournemouth - one of two penalties they failed to convert on the day Picture: Allan Hutchings (030421-069)

Defender Ethan Jones saw his first-half spot-kick saved while Tom Settle blasted wide the Reds' second penalty of the afternoon at the death as Pete Stiles' side squandered a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2.

And the fact Josh Benfield, who had earlier netted for the visitors, had what the Fareham boss felt was a 'perfectly good goal' disallowed only made matters worse for the visitors.

Stiles moaned: ‘It was rubbish. We should have really, really had three points there.

‘We were 2-0 up, cruising, they get a penalty, it gets saved, keeper (Jon Webb) saves the rebound and they hit it in third time.

‘They scrambled another one in, it’s 2-2, then we go up the other end and have a perfectly good goal disallowed - Josh Benfield has gone past a player, their defender’s thrown himself on the floor, the linesman’s flag and the referee has given it. The player just went over, he (Josh) didn’t even touch him.

‘We get another lifeline with the last kick of the game, another penalty, then we missed the goal. It was a poor day.’

All of the goals in the entertaining affair came in the second half - after Ethan Jones had seen a 41st-minute penalty saved by home stopper Reece Mitchell.

Fareham seized control with Stuart Morgan and Benfield striking in an eight-minute second-half spell to hand the visitors a 2-0 advantage within 10 minutes of the restart.

Jon Webb had saved a Bournemouth penalty and kept out the rebound, only for Conor Jevon to fire home the third attempt, then he added a second on 80 minutes to make it two strikes in a three-minute spell.