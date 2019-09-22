AFC Portchester discover their goal touch in style

AFC Portchester discovered their Wessex League top flight goal touch with a 6-1 demolition of Bournemouth Poppies at the Crest Finance Stadium.

Nathan Paxton, Steve Ramsey and Mike Turvey each grabbed a brace as the visitors were put to the sword.

' We have been threatening this for a while,' said Royals boss Mick Catlin.

'Our attacking players showed they might be running into a bit of form.

'It was nice for us to be ruthless in front of goal for a change.

'We were still a bit wasteful and could have scored even more.

'Players are coming back from injury and that is increasing competition for places.

'If we are going to be up there challenging at the top then we need to be winning our home games.

'It was a good team performance.'

Former Gosport Borough player-manager Craig McAllister was among the scorers as Alresford Town claimed a sixth straight Wessex top flight success.

Craig Harding fired a hat-trick as Alresford thumped fellow high-fliers Hamworthy to maintain their 100 per cent start to 2019/20.

In Division One United Services Portsmouth fought back from a two-goal deficit to force a 2-2 draw at New Milton Town.

Early mistakes saw the Sailors concede twice in the opening 21 minutes.

Tom Jeffes pulled a goal back before the break and Tom Cain equalised early in the second period.

The table-toppers’ next league game is a mouthwatering one at second-placed Hythe & Dibden next Saturday.

A Harry Bedford goal earned Petersfield Town a 1-0 win at Romsey Town.