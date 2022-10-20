The Royals host Southern Counties East side Phoenix Sports in an FA Vase first round tie on Saturday.

While Portchester top the Wessex Premier with 10 wins out of 10, Kent-based Phoenix are fifth in their step 5 division.

Relegated last season after seven years in the Isthmian League, Phoenix would go third if they won their games in hand.

Portchester's Sam Pearce, left, is available for the FA Vase tie after serving a midweek suspension due to a cup tie being pushed back 24 hours. Picture by Dave Haines

Portchester assistant manager Spurway travelled to south east London to watch Phoenix once the draw had been made.

Royals boss Dave Carter reports a clean bill of health after taking no risks in Wednesday’s Russell Cotes Cup tie with Brockenhurst.

Carter fielded a mix of players who needed first-team minutes who haven’t been featuring much in recent weeks - Steve Ramsey, Curt De Costa and Tyler Giddings - and some of the club’s under-23s. George Barker, Steve Mowthorpe and Charlie Williamson also started.

Under-23s boss Mark Dugan took the side - Carter just had a watching role - and gave starts to 16-year-old striker Blakeley Fairweather, Brandon Jones and Kai Cutler. Other U23s were on the bench.

Fairweather was given a first-team debut after recent hat-tricks for Portchester’s Under-18s (v US Portsmouth) and Under-23s (v Folland).

Harry Beckley grabbed a late consolation as the Royals were beaten 2-1 at the On-Site Group Stadium by Brockenhurst.

‘We’ve got a big week ahead of us,’ said Carter, whose side travel to third-placed Horndean for a Wessex Premier fixture next Tuesday.

‘I couldn’t take any gambles or risks (against Brockenhurst). The Vase is an important competition for the club and I couldn’t risk being without a couple of players (if they picked up injuries in midweek).’

Ashton Leigh completed a three-game ban in midweek, while the decision to push the Brock cup tie back 24 hours allowed Sam Pearce to serve his one-game ban. Both are now available in a fully-fit Royals squad.

The furthest Portchester have ever reached in the Vase is the third round, on two occasions during Graham Rix’s time in charge.

Carter has reached the fourth round once, during his time at Moneyfields in 2015/16.

