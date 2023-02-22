AFC Portchester maintain 100 per cent Wessex League home record with victory over 10-man Laverstock & Ford

AFC Portchester extended their 100 per cent home Wessex League record with victory over 10-man Laverstock & Ford last night.

Goals from Harrison Brook and James Cowan put the table-topping Royals into a 2-0 lead before the mid-table visitors were reduced to 10 men.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Lavvy refused to roll over and set up a tense finale by pulling a goal back through Chae Sykes.

But Portchester held on for their 12th successive home league win this season to remain four points clear of AFC Stoneham.

Former Pompey hopeful Brook - whose sole first team appearance was against West Ham Under-21s in the EFL Trophy in November 2020 - has now reached double figures in terms of goals for the Royals.

‘We played some really good football,’ reported Portchester boss Dave Carter. ‘Right from the first whistle, we worked the ball really well - we should have scored more.

‘They got a goal which caused a bit of panic and made for a cagey last 10 minutes. I wasn’t too concerned (about Laverstock equalising) but you’d always like a third goal so you can relax a bit.’

Portchy have just 12 games left as they bid to win promotion to the Southern League for the first time in their history.

‘We’ve got a tough run-in, I don’t care what people say,’ said Carter. ‘Every game will be a battle - it’s been like that all season, that’s what happens when you’re top of the table.’

Five of those 12 games are PO postcode derbies - at home to Baffins, US Portsmouth, Moneyfields and promotion rivals Horndean and an El Creekio derby trip to Fareham Town.

As it stands, seven of their next 10 Wessex fixtures are at home before trips to Hamble Club and Bemerton.

Portchester host Portland this Saturday with the Dorset club having failed to score in losing their last four away league games.

Portland have only picked up one Wessex League away win all season - at Moneyfields last month - and have netted just eight times in 12 away matches.

Carter will assess Ryan Wilkins (ankle) and Liam Robinson (calf) who picked up injuries against Laverstock.

Victory over Portland will take the Royals’ points tally to 74 from 27 matches - compared to the 72 they picked up in 40 outings in 2021/22.

