AFC Portchester now one of only four clubs in top 10 tiers of English football still unbeaten in league action

Action from AFC Portchester's last match, a 4-1 derby win against Fareham Town on Monday, January 2.

That was after second-placed Reading City’s 1-0 defeat against leaders Ascot in a midweek Combined Counties League North fixture.

That leaves the Royals and Loughborough Students as the only unbeaten clubs in the top nine tiers.

While Portchester have won 18 and drawn twice so far, the students have won 18 and drawn four of their United Counties League North fixtures.

In the 10th tier, Wessex League Division 1 leaders Andover New Street and Southern Combination Division 1 table-toppers Shoreham remain unbeaten.

New Street were in big danger of losing for the first time at home to Ringwood last weekend, but Joshua Moore’s 85th minute leveller secured them a point in a 2-2 draw.

Portchester put their unbeaten record on the line at home to Hamble Club this weekend.

It is the second time the teams will have kicked off at the On-Site Group Stadium this season in league action.

The first game, back in late October, was abandoned due to Hamble teenager Bailey Honeysett colliding with a metal barrier. He had to wait four hours for an ambulance to arrive.

Portchester were winning 2-0 at the time the game was abandoned at half-time.

The Royals have not played since beating neighbours Fareham Town 4-1 on January 2 in a match that attracted a new Wessex League crowd of 1,598.

Hamble Club’s last league outing, though, was way back on December 3, a 3-0 home win over Christchurch.

Hamble have played just once since then, in a Southampton Senior Cup tie at New Milton on January 7.

Portchester striker Brett Pitman, meanwhile, requires one more goal to become the first player in the top nine tiers to reach 30 league goals in 2022/23.