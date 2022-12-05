AFC Portchester now one of only six clubs in top 10 tiers of English football still protecting unbeaten league record

AFC Portchester are currently one of only six clubs in the top 10 tiers of English football still boasting an unbeaten league record.

Dave Carter’s men are 11 points clear at the top of the Wessex League Premier after 16 wins and a draw in their opening 17 fixtures of 2022/23.

The Royals’ points-per-game ratio of 2.88 is - unsurprisingly - the best of any club across a total of 52 divisions, spanning the Premier League down to Division 1 of the Wessex League and its equivalent step 6 (non league) level.

Northern Premier League club Spalding - who play at step 4, one tier above Portchester - are the highest-ranked club in the English pyramid yet to lose, boasting a 12-6-0 record.

Portchester are one of three step 5 clubs still unbeaten, along with Loughborough Students (15-4-0, United Counties League Premier North) and Reading City (13-2-0, Combined Counties Premier North).

Another Wessex League club, Andover New Street, are one of two step 6 clubs yet to lose. The north Hampshire club - who are set to face Pompey in the next round of the Hampshire Senior Cup - have won 12 and drawn three times so far.

Shoreham (9-5-0, Southern Combination Division 1) complete the list of unbeaten league teams.

Portchester are also the second-highest scorers in the top 10 tiers, having belted 62 goals in their 17 Wessex fixtures so far.

Top are North West Counties League Premier leaders Wythenshawe, who have netted one goal more but from four more fixtures.

Ex-Pompey favourite Brett Pitman leads the way in the individual Royals scoring stakes, with 23 Wessex goals.

One-time Fratton Park academy striker Harrison Brook is next with seven. Scott Jones and Marley Ridge - both on target in the 3-2 weekend win over AFC Stoneham - have six league goals apiece.

Next up for Portchester in the league is a trip to Cowes Sports this coming Saturday. Though currently fifth bottom, the Yachtsmen will be buoyed by last weekend’s 0-0 draw at third-placed Bemerton. And Portchester only defeated Cowes 1-0 at home on the opening day of the season in August, Pitman on target.

After that the Royals host second-bottom Blackfield on December 17 before a mouthwatering trip to Westleigh Park to face in-form Moneyfields in a 3pm kick off 10 days later.

Undefined: readMore

1. Marley Ridge scores in the 3-2 win against Stoneham Marley Ridge scores in the 3-2 win against Stoneham. Picture by Nathan Lipsham Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Charlie Williamson on the ball against Stoneham Charlie Williamson on the ball against Stoneham. Picture by Nathan Lipsham Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Marley Ridge challenges for possession against Stoneham Marley Ridge challenges for possession against Stoneham. Picture by Nathan Lipsham Photo: - Photo Sales

4. James Cowan in action against Stoneham James Cowan in action against Stoneham. Picture by Nathan Lipsham Photo: - Photo Sales