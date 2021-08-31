AFC Portchester put six past Wessex League new boys Infinity to secure Hampshire Senior Cup progress

Lee Wort netted twice in AFC Portchester's cup win over Infinity. Picture: Keith Woodland (121220-171)

The Wessex League Premier Division Royals were far superior to their division lower opposition throughout, setting up a round two meeting with New Milton Town.

Lee Wort struck a first half double while George Barker also netted twice to put Portchester in complete command.

Striker Lamin Jatta and substitute Kieran Roberts got the other goals as Dave Carter's men recorded a welcome victory.

The Royals have struggled so far this season, winning just one of their opening six fixtures, but they'll now look to take some much-needed confidence from this cup crushing of Wessex League Division One Infinity.

But it proved to be a tough first fixture in charge for Infinity boss Wayne Grant, who left Hampshire Premier League Senior Division side Paulsgrove earlier this month.

Portchester were dominant from start to finish and went ahead after seven minutes. Marley Ridge's exquisite first-time pass picked out Jatta, who expertly chipped over the onrushing Simon Parker to make it 1-0.

It took just 18 minutes for Wort to get in on the act, forcing defender Gary Fitzhorswell into a mistake, then easily firing home his first of the evening.

Barker then capped a blistering first half-hour from the hosts, picking up a poor clearance before finding the bottom corner to make it 3-0.

Former Brighton man Barker then turned provider, firing into Wort, whose first time turn and finish left Parker with no chance as the Royals added a fourth eight minutes before the break.

Wort could have completed his hat-trick but for a brilliant Parker double save right on the stroke of half time.

Jatta was guilty of squandering a guilt-edged chance from close range after the restart before number five arrived.

Substitute Roberts expertly took the ball out of the air on his chest and raced forward to fire an effort in off the post 14 minutes from time.

Barker did brilliantly to beat his man the area and meet George Colson's cross to round off the scoring with his head on 82 minutes.