AFC Portchester's luckless Joe Noakes breaks leg in only second game back after long-term knee ligament injury

AFC Portchester’s friendly against United Services at HMS Collingwood had to be abandoned following a serious injury to Joe Noakes.

The defender broke his leg in only his second game back after spending 18 months out with a knee ligament injury.

Royals boss Mick Catlin felt it was a personal tragedy for the player who has fought hard to get back to full fitness.

He said: ‘We are all gutted for Joe because it was a terrible, freak accident.

‘He went in for an innocuous tackle and kicked the bottom of the other player’s boot in clearing the ball.

‘There was a horrible crack and we were hoping it was his shin pad but then we saw the pain he was in.

‘The only good thing is it is a clean break and not the leg he had surgery on.

‘Joe had come back one of the fittest players and we had eased him back with 10 minutes in the first friendly at Paulsgrove.

‘This happened just before he had played an hour and I was going to bring him off.

‘Hopefully it will heal quickly in maybe three or four months.’

Dan Wooden and Bradey Norton had put Portchester 2-1 up before the game was halted.

Moneyfields opened their pre-season programme with a 4-2 win over Fareham Town at Cams Alders.

Ryan Pennery and Duncan Culley scored in the first half, while Gary Austin and Luke Slade replied.

After the break, 34-year-old Matt Brown grabbed a brace to earn himself a deal at Dover Road.

‘Matt has been training with us and he took both his goals well,’ said Moneys boss Dave Carter.

‘He has moved to the area and is coaching with Portsmouth.

‘We have the option of playing him on the wing or up front.’

Moneys have also signed 21-year-old keeper Jake Hallett, who was with Salisbury last season.

Baffins Milton Rovers won 1-0 at Newport, who are groundsharing with East Cowes Vics.

A Harry Jackson goal earned Horndean a 1-0 win against Southern League division one south Dorchester Town at Five Heads Park.

George Barker fired Gosport Borough to a 1-0 win over AFC Totton at Privett Park on Friday.