AFC Portchester set to bring in new faces as Elliott Wheeler is ruled out for the rest of the Wessex League season

George Barker wheels away after scoring against Portland. Picture by Daniel Haswell

The former Pompey Academy player is in plaster after snapping his Achilles during yesterday’s Premier Division win over Portland.

The incident occurred in the first half of the Royals’ 4-1 success that saw them move six points clear at the top with Stoneham held by Baffins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheeler, once a professional at Stoke City, is the second Portchester player with extensive higher tier experience who will play no part in the run-in.

George Barker celebrates one of his two goals against Portland. Picture by Daniel Haswell

The versatile Ashton Leigh is also sidelined due to a knee injury. He has only played once in 2023, coming on as an injury-time sub at Cowes last month - and scoring in a 3-0 triumph.

With other first team squad regulars currently injured, Royals boss Dave Carter is now looking to bring in some new faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said there is a ‘possibility’ one could be involved in Tuesday’s home league game against lowly Pagham.

Jake Raine (Achilles), Liam Robinson (calf) and Ryan Wilkins (knee) all missed the win over Portland that left Portchester as one of only top clubs in the top nine tiers of English football still boasting a 100 per cent home league record.

AFC Portchester (orange) v Portland. Picture by Daniel Haswell

In addition, Curt De Costa reported a knee injury while Steve Ramsey came off against Portland due to a back problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portchester have a busy March programme with six league games and two midweek fixtures, compared to just four games - all on Saturdays - in April.

The Royals could have been 2-0 up early on against Portland - Brett Pitman heading straight at the keeper while a George Barker header was kept out by the keeper’s foot.

Portland, having not scored in their last four away league games, shocked Portchester by taking the lead through Jack Delves’ 25-yarder.

Brett Pitman, right, scores AFC Portchester's fourth goal against Portland. Picture by Daniel Haswell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts were level by half-time thanks to a similarly fine long-range effort from midfielder Marley Ridge.

Barker struck twice after the restart with Pitman completing the win late on with his 43rd goal of the season and his 37th of the league campaign in only 27 appearances.

‘It was a cagey first half,’ reported Carter. ‘We took it to them in the second half, we upped our game. It was comfortable in the end but they put up a good fight, fair play to them.’

It was Portchester’s 13th successive home league win of the season, and only them and Southern League Division 1 Central leaders Berkhamsted now possess 100 per cent home records in the top nine tiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curt Da Costa celebrates AFC Portchester's victory over Portland. Picture by Daniel Haswell

Pagham moved out of the drop zone with a 1-0 home win over Bournemouth, leapfrogging Poppies in the process.

The only goal in the second half came from former Horndean and Moneyfields youngster Evan Harris.