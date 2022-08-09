AFC Portchester stalwart Craig Hardy makes winning Hampshire Premier League debut for Paulsgrove

But it was a handful of experienced heads who also impressed in an opening day victory over newly-promoted Whitehill & Bordon.

The returning Shane Cornish - back at the Grove after a stint with Moneyfields - netted twice in a come-from-behind 3-1 success at Marsden Road.

There were also good displays from two other ex-Wessex League midfielders - Tommy Doughty and Jamie White.

AFC Portchester stalwart Craig Hardy made a winning Hampshire Premier League debut for Paulsgrove. Picture: Neil Marshall

And AFC Portchester defensive stalwart Craig Hardy made a winning HPL debut after adding his knowledge and nous to Grove.

‘Craig is someone for our youngsters to look up to,’ said Ledger. ‘None more so than Louie O’Brien. If you learn from Craig, you won’t go far wrong.’

O’Brien, a centre half, was one of a number of youthful Grove subs - along with attacking midfielders Billy Smith and Dan Lambe and central midfielder Connor Revy.

‘The future’s definitely looking good for Paulsgrove,’ enthused the boss. ‘Some of the youngsters are outstanding.’

Ledger added: ‘We should have gone in at the break six or seven up, yet we were losing 1-0. That’s football, some times you can’t write it. I just told the lads to carry on doing exactly the same things.’

The ‘exceptional’ Cornish levelled before Doughty whipped in a ‘mindblowing’ delivery which captain Preston Tee headed in.

‘Preston said he rose like a salmon, but the cross was so good - Tom’s got a peach of a left foot - I think it just hit Preston on the head and went it,’ quipped Ledger.

‘We could have hit double figures, it could have been 13-1. It was a Sahara Desert of a pitch, it was like a crop field, but we played some good football.

‘The target is top three this season, nothing less.’

One familiar face missing at Grove this season is Billy Butcher, who skippered the team last season when Aaron Fennemore was out injured.

He has joined Locks Heath - scoring on his league debut at the weekend - but makes a quick return to Paulsgrove with his new club next midweek.

‘It was a massive shame to lose Billy,’ said Ledger. ‘Everyone at Paulsgrove has a lot of time for him, he always gave sweat, blood and tears for the club.

‘We love him to bits, but he just needed a change.

‘We wish him all the best, but sentiment will go out the window when he comes back with Locks Heath!’