AFC Portchester starting to close in on equalling their record Wessex League winning run

Tuesday’s injury-time success against Bemerton Heath not only allowed the Royals to jump above their opponents into top spot, it also provided an eighth successive Premier Division victory in 2022/23.

That is a new club record in terms of Wessex top flight wins, but is still a few matches short of Portchester’s all-time winning Wessex streak.

That was the 11-game run pieced together towards the end of 2011/12, when the Royals finished second behind Verwood in the second tier and gained promotion to the Premier Division for the first time.

Jake Raine (4) wheels away after scoring AFC Portchester's stoppage time winner against Bemerton that took them to the top of the Wessex League. Picture by Daniel Haswell

Back then, Simon Woods’ goals were a feature of a run which saw Portchester net 43 goals in those 11 wins.

Woods struck four against East Cowes and three against Amesbury, in a season where he fired 38 goals in only 26 starts plus six off the bench.

One of those 11 wins was a 4-1 home triumph over Hythe & Dibden.

And that is exactly the fixture which greets the Royals this weekend as they aim to extend their season record to nine straight victories.

Off the field, times have changed - back in 2022/12 Hythe’s visit attracted a crowd of 42 to what is now the On-Site Group Stadium.

A far cry from the club record 552 attendance that witnessed Jake Raine’s late, late decider against Bemerton earlier this week.

Royals boss Dave Carter, though, knows his squad have to forget the euphoria of beating Bemerton and taking over top spot.

‘Hythe will be no mugs,’ he stated, and results certainly bear that out. Whipping boys for most of last term, the Watersiders have already stunned Horndean 1-0 in a league game this season.

Hythe have lost former Portchester defender Callum Chugg, though, who this week signed for two tiers higher Winchester City.

Looking ahead, a trip to lowly AFC Portchester is next on the Royals’ league agenda on Saturday week.

If they were to beat both Hythe and USP, they would look to equal their all-time Wessex League winning run at Horndean on Tuesday, October 25.

