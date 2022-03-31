AFC Portchester strike sensation has club record within his sights - and could achieve it when Bournemouth visit this weekend

Prolific forward Wort needs just one more strike to earn his place as the Royals' highest-scoring player in a single Wessex League season.

The Portchester front man is currently locked level on the 38-goal tally achieved by Simon Woods in the 2011-12 campaign, according the Wessex League Full Time website.

Should Wort get the goal he needs to achieve the record-breaking feat, it would also take him to a half-century of goals in what will be his 62nd appearance since moving to the Royals at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.

Striker Lee Wort has an AFC Portchester record in his sights this weekend Picture: Daniel Haswell

Despite less than two campaigns spent with Portchester, Wort currently sits as the club's fourth-highest scorer since they secured Wessex League status in 2004.

Woods leads the way with 97 club goals, while current captain Steve Ramsey stands second with 74 strikes and Alex Baldacchino precedes Wort with his tally of 57.

And Portchester boss Carter is hoping his 'fantastic' strike ace Wort can bring up the record this weekend. ‘He's looking to finish above 40 (goals), I think, this season, he's got four games left to do that,’ said Carter.

‘He's a good, honest lad, he's done well for the club, so hopefully he can achieve those records. He's had a fantastic season. It took us a bit of time to get used to the way Lee plays, to play to his strengths. it took a bit of time to get that going.

‘He's been around the block, he's played at Wembley in the FA Vase, he's a good lad and a fantastic player.’

But Wort, who currently stands at the leading scorer of players in the Wessex Premier this term, still has some way to go if he is to match his incredible tally of 50 goals in 55 games in Sholing's title-winning season at this level in 2018-19.