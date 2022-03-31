AFC Portchester strike sensation has club record within his sights - and could achieve it when Bournemouth visit this weekend
Star striker Lee Wort has the chance to set a new AFC Portchester club record when they welcome Bournemouth in the Wessex League Premier on Saturday.
Prolific forward Wort needs just one more strike to earn his place as the Royals' highest-scoring player in a single Wessex League season.
The Portchester front man is currently locked level on the 38-goal tally achieved by Simon Woods in the 2011-12 campaign, according the Wessex League Full Time website.
Should Wort get the goal he needs to achieve the record-breaking feat, it would also take him to a half-century of goals in what will be his 62nd appearance since moving to the Royals at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.
Despite less than two campaigns spent with Portchester, Wort currently sits as the club's fourth-highest scorer since they secured Wessex League status in 2004.
Woods leads the way with 97 club goals, while current captain Steve Ramsey stands second with 74 strikes and Alex Baldacchino precedes Wort with his tally of 57.
And Portchester boss Carter is hoping his 'fantastic' strike ace Wort can bring up the record this weekend. ‘He's looking to finish above 40 (goals), I think, this season, he's got four games left to do that,’ said Carter.
‘He's a good, honest lad, he's done well for the club, so hopefully he can achieve those records. He's had a fantastic season. It took us a bit of time to get used to the way Lee plays, to play to his strengths. it took a bit of time to get that going.
‘He's been around the block, he's played at Wembley in the FA Vase, he's a good lad and a fantastic player.’
But Wort, who currently stands at the leading scorer of players in the Wessex Premier this term, still has some way to go if he is to match his incredible tally of 50 goals in 55 games in Sholing's title-winning season at this level in 2018-19.
Portchester moved up to seventh in the table after victory at Shaftesbury last time out and will be bidding to build on what was an impressive triumph when they entertain Bournemouth.