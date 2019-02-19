Fareham and Baffins can’t be separated… Portchester thrashed at Lymington

Local honours ended all square as Fareham Town and Baffins Milton Rovers fought out a 1-1 Wessex League premier division draw at Cams Alders.

The home side started off slowly and Baffins took full advantage by taking an early lead.

However, Pete Stiles’ hosts battled back in the second period, with Tom Settle equalising from the penalty spot.

Ash Tattersall was fouled inside the area for the Reds, with Settle stepping up to send his spot-kick home.

Baffins sit ninth in the table on 35 points, while Fareham are four points behind in 17th.

Meanwhile, AFC Portchester endured a miserable night in the New Forest.

Mick Catlin’s Royals were condemned to a 5-0 defeat at Lymington Town.

Portchester created little in the way of goalscoring chances and were punished for some poor defending.

The Royals are 10th in the division on 35 points heading into their derby against Fareham on Saturday.

Baffins host Bemerton Heath Harlequins at the PMC Stadium.

In division one, Petersfield Town forced a 1-1 draw at Downton.

Matt Rowland scored the Rams second-half equaliser after they trailed at the break.