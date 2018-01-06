Muit earns Rocks point... Todd nets in Royals win

Have your say

Two second-half Jimmy Muitt goals earned Bognor a 2-2 draw at Whitehawk in National League South.

The Rocks fell behind from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time, before Muitt struck twice to put the visitors in front.

Basement-side Whitehawk hit back with an equaliser to share the points.

The Hawks’ game against Wealdstone was postponed due to a waterlogged Westleigh Park pitch.

Moneyfields also saw their Southern League east division clash against Thame United postponed under similar circumstances.

In the Wessex League premier division, AFC Portchester got back to winning ways as they delivered a 2-1 victory at Bemerton Heath Harlequins, courtesy of an own goal and an Andy Todd strike.

Horndean crashed to a 5-0 defeat at Bashley.

Baffins Milton Rovers came from behind draw 2-2 at Cowes Sports.

A last-minute goal from Oulay Ousman gave Paulsgrove a 1-0 victory against Northwood St John while Clanfield stormed to a 6-2 win against Overton United in the Hampshire Intermediate Cup.