AFC Portchester's chance of moving step closer to potential silverware this season at Hamble

AFC Portchester assistant manager Gavin Spurway, left. Picture: Neil Marshall

The Royals have struggled for consistency so far this term and suffered a third league defeat in nine games, going down 3-0 at much-fancied Hamworthy on Saturday.

But Dave Carter's men have the perfect chance to pick themselves up again in a third round League Cup tie at fellow Premier Division side Hamble.

Portchester were held to a goalless draw on the opening-day of the season at the same venue, although the visitors will be looking to claim victory this time around to book their spot in the last-eight of the competition.

The Royals are already beginning to lose ground on those at the top of the table - currently sitting 13th - although they do have games in hand on several teams above them.

And a League Cup win at Hamble could provide the Portchester squad a timely confidence boost and take them a step closer to potential silverware this season.

The Royals' assistant manager Gavin Spurway said: ‘Hopefully, we’ll bounce to winning ways on Tuesday and then obviously we’re hosting Alresford on Saturday.

‘It’s thick and fast (fixtures) for us in October at the moment. The games keep coming, it’s nice to play Saturday-Tuesday sometimes, but it’s better when you win.’

Portchester's squad has seen a bit of a shake-up in recent weeks with leading scorer Kieran Roberts and midfielder Aaron McCreadie both leaving the club.

Dual-signed AFC Totton man Adam Tomasso was handed his debut in the defeat at Hamworthy while Spurway told how the club are also keen to bring in a new winger and striker.

And the Royals assistant boss believes the changes will mean things take a little while longer to settle.