AFC Tamworth took over top spot in Division 2 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League by beating former leaders AC Copnor.

Joe Penny, Callum Dart, Jamel Welch, Morgan Moret and River Boam were all on target in a 5-2 victory, with Barry Jeans and Junior Kamara replying.

AFC Bedhampton Village also leapfrogged Copnor after a 6-2 win against Old Boys Athletic thanks to goals from Lucas Andrews, Reece Austin, Mason Crespin, Joshua Fry, James Murdock and Daniel Steere. Glyn Cooper twice replied.

The top three are separated by just a solitary point.

Though Seagull are second from bottom, they would move into top spot if they won their games in hand. Goals from Owen Haly and Dan Sibley saw them draw 2-2 with Gosham Rangers, who netted through Axel Inamba and Patrick Walsh.

Division 4 leaders Cross Keys Athletic were held 1-1 by Fleur de Leys. After a goalless first half, Stuart Mitchell headed Keys in front from a Declan Hornc cross with Tilden Owens levelling.

Kwesi James and Cameron Tomkins netted as Cowplain defeated second-placed Padnell Rovers 2-1.

In Division 3, Mauro Morais netted five times as Emsworth thrashed Bransbury Wanderers 9-0.

Pete Snaith struck twice as Division 5 leaders AFC Farlington beat AFC Prospect 3-1, Daniel O'Donnell also scoring.

Pelham Arms remain just a point behind in second place and boosted their goal difference with a 12-2- thrashing of Hatton Rovers.

Morgan Easen top scored with a double hat-trick and Connor Smith took his tally to 34 goals in 16 games with a brace. Alfie Robinson (2), Bailey Fowler and Luke Clilverd completed the half-dozen haul.

A Harry Ainsley hat-trick couldn't stop AFC Eastney crashing 6-4 to Freehouse Reserves B, who won thanks to Ben Pascoe (2), Craig Shaw, Tom Gray, Peter Hunt and an own goal.

Three teams share top spot in Division 6 with Saturn Royale, Soberton United and Chichester United all on 21 points.

Saturn are top on goal difference after a 5-2 win against Soberton thanks to Allan Shaw, Kyle Ward, Louis Jeff, Karl Walsh and George Cartmell.

Chichester defeated AC Copnor Reserves 3-2 with goals from Robert Whitehead, Ben Rosam and Liam Fitzgerald.

Bradley Hargreaves hit a hat-trick as Division 7 leaders AFC Hilsea caned rock bottom King George Rovers 9-1. Craig Spann (2), Bradley Willett, Ollie Cresswell, Zak Lyford and Owen Oliver also scored with Ethan Richardson replying.

