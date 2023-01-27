Ainsley and Knight shine as AFC Eastney bag first City of Portsmouth Sunday League points of season in 13-goal thriller

AFC Eastney (blue) v Freehouse B. Picture: Stuart Martin

Man of the match Harry Ainsley struck four times in an 8-5 Division 5 victory over Freehouse Reserves B at Westleigh Park.

Harry Knight (3) and Richard Duggan also netted for Eastney, who led 6-2 at the interval.

In Division 4, Padnell Rovers leapfrogged Cross Keys Athletic to go top on goal difference with a 6-2 victory against Fleur De Lys at Warblington.

Jay Saunders hit his 15th and 16th of the season and there was also goals for Charlie Kaminski, Alex Marenghi and two for Harry Hatherley. Jack Lawton, with his 16th of the campaign, and Cameron Bungay replied.

In all, just six matches survived the cold snap with the other four taking place in cup competitions.

In the Hampshire Sunday Vase, Fort Cumberland travelled to Aldershot and defeated Wyvern Reserves 3-2 with goals from Leon Warwood (2) and George Wallis.

There were also three ties played in the 4th round of the Portsmouth Sunday League Challenge Cup.

Seagull won 5-2 at Soberton with Ciaran Wiseman (2), Isaac Roberts, Sam Emeney and Gareth Bailey on target.

There were six different scorers in FFTP's 6- 1 win over Al's Bar - Issa Bangura, Stuart Guilfoyle, Ciaran Hards, Samad Sapara, Harrison Davies-Garside and Louie Hughes.

Bailey Steele struck twice as top flight leaders Wicor Mill defeated AFC Tamworth 3-2. All the goals came in the second half with Finn McGovern also scoring for Wicor.

The Meon are hoping to play only their third top flight league game this weekend against Purbrook.