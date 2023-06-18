Nic Cronin, left, and Brian Wood

Fareham-based Matrix will host the day at The OnSite Group stadium, home of AFC Portchester, next Saturday, June 24.

The fundraising event is in aid of baby loss charity Sands, local palliative care provider Rowans Hospice, as well as Walking with the Wounded, a charity which supports those who have served in the military forces.

The day will see Team Matrix IT take on a Rest of the World XI.

Children can also get involved in a number of organised friendly games, while there will also be face painting, a bouncy castle and other activities. There will also be a bar and hot food available.

For Matrix, the fundraising football day is part of their wider initiative to give back to the community.

Recently, friend of the company Brian Wood, from Bordon, ran the iconic 250km Marathon des Sables challenge across the Sahara Desert.

The former Colour Sergeant and Military Cross has raised more than £172,000 for Walking with the Wounded.

Nic Cronin, the managing director of Matrix, said: ‘We are hugely excited to be hosting this event alongside our clients, friends and families.

‘It gives us an opportunity to give back to the community that we live in and also have a bit of fun along the way.

‘It is our responsibility is to have a positive, lasting impact on society and we look forward to sharing more of our fundraising initiatives.’

