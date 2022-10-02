Another clean sheet for Cameron Scott as Horndean maintain best defensive record in entire ninth tier of English football

A week after winning 5-2 at Victoria Park in an FA Vase tie, the Deans strolled a 4-0 Wessex League success.

That ensured goalkeeper Cameron Scott collected his fifth clean sheet in six Premier Division outings in 2022/23.

The former Portchester and Baffins shot-stopper has only conceded one goal in nine hours (plus stoppage time) of league action so far - at Hythe & Dibden in Horndean’s sole loss.

Horndean keeper Cameron Scott has only conceded one goal in six Wessex League games this season

Horndean, unsurprisingly, have conceded the fewest league goals across the 14 step 5 divisions - though in fairness a lot of clubs have played more than their six league games in the ninth tier.

United Counties League outfit Loughborough Students are next best, having only let in two goals in 10 matches.

‘It’s something we have worked on,’ said Deans boss Michael Birmingham with regards his side’s defensive record.

‘Horndean have always been known as a side that likes to go forward, but we need to have a better defensive record.

‘We haven’t had a settled back four either, we’ve had suspensions and injuries.’

Chad Field and Tom Jeffes lined up in central defence at Poppies yesterday. It was only Field’s third start of the campaign while former US Portsmouth skipper Jeffes was making only his second start in a season which started with a suspension carried over from last term and which was followed by a heel injury.

Birmingham has revealed that former Pompey Academy centre half Eddie Wakley’s season could well be over following the ‘disgusting’ tackle that saw Blackfield’s Harry Edmondson sent off a fortnight ago.

Wakley, who had only recently returned from an ACL injury, will undergo a knee operation within the next fortnight, and faces three months before he can start any rehab.

Zak Willett took his seasonal tally to eight with a brace as Deans recorded back-to-back victories against Poppies.

Connor Duffin converted a penalty while Tommy Tierney completed the scoring in second half stoppage time.

Next up to try and dent Horndean’s Wessex defensive record is Cowes Sports, the second lowest scorers in the division, next weekend.

