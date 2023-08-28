Another clean sheet for Portsmouth loanee Steward as Gosport’s stunning Southern League start continues
A 3-0 victory at Southampton-based Sholing means Boro have now won five and drawn one of their opening six league fixtures.
They have a 100 per cent away record after three games, and have yet to concede a goal.
Pompey loanee Toby Steward has now kept clean sheets in victories at Plymouth Parkway (2-0), Swindon Supermarine (2-0) and now Sholing.
Last season, it took Boro 12 games - and a change of management - before they had managed to collect nine points on their travels.
They remain two points adrift of Merthyr, who collected their sixth straight win 3-0 at Supermarine.
And third-placed Chesham are also still boasting a 100 per cent record after beating Beaconsfield 3-0 to record their fifth win in a row.
Joint Boro bosses Joe Lea and Pat Suraci made three changes to the starting XI following the 2-2 Privett Park draw with Walton & Hersham 48 hours earlier.
Brad Tarbuck and Antonio Diaz were recalled to the starting XI while Kurtis Cumberbatch was handed his first start.
Sholing are playing at step 3 of the non-league pyramid for the first time in their history after winning the Division 1 South play-offs last term.
They had led Merthyr in south Wales at the weekend, before losing 2-1, and had beaten Hayes & Yeading 1-0 in their only previous home league game.
But Boro led 2-0 at the interval, in front of a crowd of 561, thanks to goals from Alex Barsa and Dan Wooden.
Diaz celebrated his return to the starting XI with a fine solo run and finish in the second half.
Steward preserved his fourth clean sheet in six league games when he saved a one on one from Jake Adams.
Two former Pompey players were on target for AFC Totton in their 3-2 Hampshire derby loss at Basingstoke Town.
Sam Magri - who had a short loan spell at Gosport last season while with Hawks - and Alfie Stanley replied for Jimmy Ball’s men.
Another ex-Hawks favourite, striker Tommy Wright, netted Winchester City’s stoppage time leveller in a 1-1 draw against Salisbury.
Boro are next in action on Friday with a real banana skin tie in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.
They have been drawn against Wessex League Premier Division club Laverstock & Ford.