In his first season at the helm, he has taken Rovers further in the FA Cup and the Hampshire Senior Cup than ever before.

Wins against Alton and Horndean saw Baffins reach the first qualifying round of the FA Cup earlier this month.

Now last night’s 3-0 home derby win against US Portsmouth has moved them into the third round of the county cup for the first time.

Action from Fareham Town (blue) v Winchester City last night. Picture by Ken Walker.

A number of subs after the hour mark helped provide the ‘spark’ for an eventually comfortable victory over their Wessex League Premier rivals at the PMC Stadium.

Brad Gale opened the scoring five minutes into the second half, before strikers Kelvin Robinson and Jason Parish - the latter from 30 yards - put added gloss on the scoreline.

‘It was probably the worst we’ve played (this season) for 60/70 minutes,’ declared Thompson. ‘We weren’t at our best, we never really going until we made the changes, the subs gave us a spark and a bit of energy.

‘It was a weird game really … they never really threatened us, they didn’t really cause us any trouble.’

Having now progressed to the last 16, Baffins could draw a club from much higher up the pyramid.

Portsmouth and Southampton have still to play their second round tie, while Eastleigh host AFC Stoneham and Hawks face Fleet Town next midweek.

AFC Portchester and AFC Totton also play their second round tie next Tuesday.

Fareham Town boss Graham Rix was ‘chuffed to bits’ with his side’s performance at higher tier Winchester City last night - even in defeat.

The Southern League Premier South club progressed into the last 16 of the Hampshire Senior Cup with a 2-0 home victory over the Reds.

Dan Nield opened the scoring with a superb free-kick in first half injury time, and centre half Mark Jamison added a second, his speculative effort from just inside the Fareham half sailing over keeper Luke Deacon’s head.

‘We did ourselves proud,’ said Rix. ‘The football we played was really good. I was proud of them, and I told them that afterwards. I was chuffed to bits with them.’

‘We didn’t deserve that result.’

Fareham, who entered the game on the back of a five-match winning run, lost holding midfielder Ethan Jones in the warm-up. In his place, Rix drafted in Morris Dench.