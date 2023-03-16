News you can trust since 1877
Ash Tattersall claims new Fareham Town record – and he could set another one before the Wessex League season ends

Ash Tattersall set a new Fareham record when he came on as a sub at Alresford in midweek.

By Simon Carter
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:45 GMT- 1 min read
Ash Tattersall has moved above Lee Webber in the list of Fareham Town appearances. Picture by Ken Walker
The defender made his 421st first team appearance - more than anyone else in the club’s Wessex League days.

Tattersall is now one ahead of goalkeeper Lee Webber, who had held the record for most outings since the Creeksiders dropped from the Southern League into the Wessex in the late 1990s.

Tattersall, who made his Fareham debut back in the 2009/10 season, can still set another record this season.

Ethan Quinlan scores Fareham Town's winner at Alresford on his first Wessex start for the club. Picture by Ken Walker
He is now just nine more games away from becoming the second highest appearance maker in the club’s entire history, and the highest outfield appearance holder.

Fareham have 10 Premier Division games left to play, while they are also in the semi-finals of both the Wessex League Cup and Portsmouth Senior Cup.

Alan Wilson, who went on to manage Fareham, is currently second on 429 appearances, with goalkeeper Paul Grant way out in front with 609.

A debut goal from Ethan Quinlan gave Fareham victory at Alresford, who were losing for the 27th Wessex game in a row.

Quinlan was handed his chance after scoring nine times in 11 matches for the club’s Under-23s this season, while he has also appeared for Fareham Red Under-18s.

