Fingers pointed at Portsmouth players who need to go January after FA Cup shocker against Harrogate
Pompey fans have been reacting to Saturday’s FA Cup exit at the hands of League Two Harrogate Town. Here’s a selection of those views.
@Mellono
Fair play to the Harrogate fans for making the long journey down to watch their team in the FA Cup against #Pompey. This is what being a proper fan is about. Those in the #PremierLeague who moan when the team are 4th, watch them on TV & then demand the manager is sacked take note.
@procus_1
Harrogate never been in round 3 of Cup in their history, was a great incentive for them against a poor Pompey team, although we need new players in January, I feel Eisners wallet with continue to not see the light of day for the next decade #brickByBrick
@Charbilly
Send Azeez back, offload Harrison, Marquis, Johnson and even Jacobs (if anyone will take the last 4) frees up a load of wages for some quality.....they've had more than enough chances to impress!!!
@Brad_Sked
Thought Raggett (until the last 10) and Reeco had good games. Thought Azeez, Jacobs and Freeman were utterly woeful. Overall was very poor. Constantly put it out wide with poor crosses to nobody in the middle. Pompey offered nothing and the result reflects that.
@frattonendblog
All I'm saying is, #Pompey started winning when Hirst came in, and as soon as he goes, we're pony. He's the holy grail. Our big strong Leicester boy.
@khooper8695
The league should be our focus this season but that performance was not acceptable. Azeez can go back in January and Williams plays like he's got arthritis. Romeo only one who can hold his head high after that game. They just didn't want it and Harrogate did. Well done to them.
StueyW1986
Need to get rid of Azeez, Ahadme and Williams as a minimal and push for Benny T
@Hutchy657
Still not a fan of Cowleys yet, the team is way short of 6 players who can get us up the league and out of this league. It's not about just winning but it's the performance from players who want to be first team players. Cowleys need to let go the players who have not stepped up.
@LukeEllisPUP
We should always be trying to win every game. I’m actually really glad that was the first thing Cowley said. He has the right levels of standard for Pompey and he was clearly miffed by today too
@stevenphillips7
#Pompey definitely lacked energy 2nd half so no surprise to hear about the sickness bug. Credit though to #Harrogate who thoroughly deserved their win. A challenge now for the Cowleys to revive the team for Tuesday night. #PUP